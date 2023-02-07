Young Ghanaian political and social activist, Hardi Yakubu has been chosen as the coordinator for Africans Rising Movement.

The young activist replaces Mohammed Lamin Saidykhan and Coumba Toure as coordinators of Africans Rising which is a Pan-African movement of people and organisations, working for peace, justice, and dignity.

Before the substantive appointment, Mr. Yakubu served as the acting coordinator from October 1, 2022.

Mr. Yakubu is also a social advocate, a Pan Africanist, and the Fighter-General of the Economic Fighters League (Fighters) and has championed many social justice courses over the past years.