The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council says it will from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of March 2023 embark on its Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative in the Tema Metropolis as it hosts the 6th March regional celebration.

The council says the initiative which is in preparations for the 6th March celebration will see to the closure of shops to get everyone involved in cleaning their frontages.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting with all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey courted the support of all stakeholders to ensure its success.

He said the decision of the RCC to take the operation to Tema is a result of consistent calls for the operation to be replicated there to facilitate neatness across the Municipality.

“We would want to fully operationalize Operation Clean Your Frontage in Tema and I have seen a lot of posts on my Facebook pages where the people of Tema keep saying that they have been left out of the operation and so the message is that we are here in Tema and Operation Clean your Frontage is going to come from March 2 to March 4, and it is going to be massive, and we will appeal to the traditional council to assist us in appealing to residents, businesses and churches to join the exercise.”

He however stressed and explained that the Operations team is not going t clean people’s frontages, but that is going to be done by residents as pair the by-law that established the initiative.

“We will not come and clean people’s frontages for them, the by-laws are clear, and the residents are expected to clean their immediate frontages and up to the middle of the streets.

Mr. Quartey also outlined a few series of programmes that will be undertaken as part of the initiative.

“We will be doing a series of activities which will include a football tournament at Tema New town Park but more importantly, there will be a cleanup exercise.”