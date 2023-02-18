Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, has debunked rumours that he had received life-threatening messages due to his advocacy for pensioners demanding exemption from the government’s domestic debt exchange programme.

Dr. Antwi in a disclaimer said he had never received a threatening message during his activities and advocacy that led to the exemption of pensioners from the debt restructuring programme.

“My attention has been drawn to a tweet by one Promise Dumevi on 16th February 2023, circulating on social media attributing the following statement to me: I have received a lot of threat messages warning me to stay away from the ongoing picketing at the finance ministry. But I want to assure them that I cannot be silenced or give-up on my lifelong savings until I die.”

‘I have received a lot of threat messages warning me to stay away for the ongoing picketing at the finance ministry. But I want to assure them that I cannot be silenced or give-up on my lifetime savings until I die’—

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi. pic.twitter.com/0qYc1HuST3 — promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) February 16, 2023

He added that “I wish to inform the general public that this information is false as I have not received any threat messages, and have not said anywhere that I have received any threat messages that warned me to stay away from the picketing of pensioners at the finance ministry The general public is advised to disregard the information.”