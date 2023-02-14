The Asokwa Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has granted a GH¢50,000 bail to the National Democratic Congress’ Suame Constituency Youth Organiser, Razak Kuampa Avoliya with two sureties.

Razak Avoliya was arrested, charged, and detained on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after being handed over to police by party executives.

In a viral video, the Suame Youth Organiser is seen urging NDC supporters to unleash mayhem on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Some supporters of the party were jubilating after the court granted Avoliya bail.

The NDC National Organiser, Joseph Yammin said the party is happy about the development and urged the party supporters to continue to support their own in times like these.

Five lawyers represented the accused person in court today. The case has been adjourned to March 9, 2023.

The lawyer for the accused person, Evans Amankwah, in an interview with Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent Hafiz Tijani said, “first of all we have to say a big thank you to the numerous supporters of NDC across the region and the nation. And a big thank you to Joseph Yammin”.

Joseph Yammin also said, “we are happy because that is what we have been seeking, we were disappointed when he was not first granted bail. But we believe in our lawyers and as you can see today, the whole court was parked with lawyers to defend our brother. And we are very grateful that the court and the judge found the wisdom in granting our brother the bail.”