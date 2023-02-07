The Member of Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, says the Minority in Parliament will have an orderly transition of leadership in Parliament on Tuesday when the House reconvenes.

Speaking on the Point of View on Monday, Mr Ayariga stated that the party has managed to resolve all issues after several meetings with aggrieved persons over the decision to reshuffle the leadership.

“We have resolved our internal issues, Thank God…so on Tuesday you will see a very orderly transition from one group of leaders to the other,” Mr Ayariga said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday said challenges confronting the reshuffle of the Minority leadership in Parliament have been resolved.

This announcement was made after a meeting between the National Executives, the Council of Elders of the NDC, and the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The meeting which took place at the DF Annan Auditorium in Parliament had stalwarts of the party including the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, among others present.

Others at the meeting included former Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, and former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adzaho.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the concerns raised have offered the party the opportunity to establish a framework for the running of the Minority caucus in Parliament.