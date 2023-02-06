More than 100 people have been killed after a militia attacked their village in northern Nigeria, residents say, although the state government says the exact number is unknown.

Witnesses told BBC News Hausa there had been “more than 48 hours of fighting” between vigilantes and the “bandits” since Thursday last week.

It happened in Bakori, Katsina state, and officials there announced an inquiry on Friday and sent a delegation to visit mourning villagers on Sunday.

Yet despite calling the situation tragic, Katsina State Secretary Alhaji Muntari Lawal is said to have told residents not to “wait for government”