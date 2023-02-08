The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed the largest quantity of cannabis weighing about 50 tons intercepted since 2021 with a market value of GH¢50 million.

The seized cannabis was mainly intercepted from the Eastern and Volta regions through intelligence gathering efforts by operatives.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Affairs Director of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah said efforts are being made to curb the illicit trade and the use of the prohibited substance until such a time when the country is ready to legalize it.

He mentioned that five people are currently standing trial for engaging in the trade of cannabis.

“For now, per our laws, it is illegal and I am also sure that you are aware and know that our new laws Act 10(19) Section 43 was going to make sure we get people license to cultivate hemp but as we speak now, the Supreme Court has put a break on it so we are waiting for the review and we will see if we can get people to cultivate it.”