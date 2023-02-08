Benjamin Kofi Quashie, South African Council of Elders Chairman of the National Democratic Congress and the Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, has bemoaned the president’s decisions of filling ministerial vacancies instead of total reshuffling to cut down the size of his government.

In his view, the president hasn’t broken any law regarding filling the vacancies within his government arising from resignation but, “I’m sorry to say governance is sometimes the application of common sense. There are technocrats who could step in, so why appoint new ministers?”

He argued that, the president is running this country as if he is “running his personal business and this is not right.”

When his attention was drawn to the fact that, the president hasn’t broken any law, Mr. Kofi Quashie averred: “How can he go on a profligate spending and let the citizens suffer. Has he broken any law?”, he questioned sorrowfully. He questioned why Hon. K. T. Hammond was appointed to the Trade and Industry Ministry. What is he bringing on board to Trade and Industry Ministry that would help us in these IMF negotiations”.

He continued “Is it that during the censure motion for the finance minister, he did a good job for the party so, he’s been rewarded for that?”

The NDC’s Council of Elders Chair for SA argued further that, the Trade and Industry Ministry has substantive deputies who could take care of the role and thus could not fathom why K. T. Hammond was nominated.

“This was a fine opportunity for the president to show leadership. Be the first to take steps that would let the citizenry know that, the president is doing something worthwhile”, Mr. Benjamin Quashie stated. He added, in these times of haircut on people’s investments, “You don’t bungle around ministers who have resigned and put in new ministers there. What do you expect of the tax payer”, he asked again.

The Allied Consortiums Chairman was speaking to Joy News when he made the remarks.