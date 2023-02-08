The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), wants the police to immediately prosecute the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organizer for Suame for his remarks.

According to the party, this will serve as a deterrent to others in the run-up to the 2024 election.

“We believe that the statement that the youth organizer made was not in isolation, nor he misspoke. He is clear-eyed about what he was saying. His remarks reflect the culture and ethos of the NDC. We expect the police and the court to bring him to justice very quickly to deter others who might be harbouring such violent and delinquent thoughts in the NDC”, Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP’s Director of Communications said.

Razak Kaumpa, the Suame Constituency NDC Youth Organizer was seen in a viral video inciting NDC members to attack their counterparts in the NPP ahead of the next general polls.

He has since been detained by police after being turned over by the party’s leadership.

The suspect, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Mr. Richard Ahiagbah while addressing the press today insisted that the opposition party must voice out its dissatisfaction with the comments.

“We demand the NDC to unreservedly disallow, disassociate and expel the young man from their party without delay. That is the only point we can begin to take NDC seriously and show that they are not shielding him and discouraging such commentaries in our politics. Nothing short of this will suffice.”

Joseph Yammin, the NDC’s national organiser, defended the NDC Suame Youth Organizer’s comments and maintained that his detention will not scare the party.

“We are not in any way going to be intimidated by the police or the arrest. As we have massed up here, we will be coming anytime the police takes an action. What we are expecting them to do is to extend equal measure to the NPP. I am sure that the court will have no reason to detain our brother.”