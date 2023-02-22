The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a cash donation of GH₵10,000 to support the family of the late Christian Atsu.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua, alongside National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, Nasara coordinator, Aziz Haruna Futah and other officials commiserated with the family of the late footballer.

The remains of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu who died in a devastating earthquake in Turkey arrived on Sunday.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah led a host of his national team players to visit the grieving Atsu family.

Ghana players, Rabiu Mohammed, Jerry Akaminko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Derek Boateng and actress, Lydia Forson were all in attendance.

Others include the Uncle of Stephen Appiah, Nii Kwadwo Appiah (Father of Jamestown Stool) and wife of Appiah, Hannah Bentil.

Earlier, ex-Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor paid his respect to the Atsu family.