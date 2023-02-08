A registered nurse at the Kpasera CHPS Compound in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Atinga Aniyiri David, has committed suicide.

Information gathered by Citi News revealed the deceased had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, who threatened to leave him for which reason the nurse decided to commit suicide.

He was seen by some residents hanging on a tree with a rope tied to his neck behind the health facility.

The Assembly member for the area, Japo Mohammed, was contacted, and he informed the police at Mpaha about the incident.

“We made inquiries, and we were told that he committed suicide because his girlfriend threatened to break up with him. The girl is from Mpahar but was living with the boy at the CHPS Compound and she told the guy that her family has refused to let her marry him. So the guy committed suicide the next day and was found hanging on a tree at the back of the CHPS Compound.”