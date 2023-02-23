The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and critics who hold the view that the NDC is not the best alternative for Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC called on Ghanaians to stop being disillusioned about the party saying it’s the best alternative to resolving issues bedevilling the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, stated that the NDC is preparing feverishly to unseat the NPP by rolling out programmes that will meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

“There are two types of critics, there is a disappointed NPP fanatic who has lost all confidence and is shattered at the appalling performance of the party in power. So he uses the claim that we are all the same, and that the NDC is not an alternative”.

“Anybody who is NPP and believes that they can use that false claim that we are not an alternative to shield himself from reality. They should move from that disillusion. If you are a Ghanaian and non-partisan, you are not aligned and are genuinely concerned that one or two things need to be done to make life better. The NDC has recovered, we have come up with programmes that are far-reaching and meet the expectations of Ghanaians,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu.

The aide to the former President further took a dig at the NPP over their abysmal performance that has plunged the country into economic crisis charging them to pack out and leave office to make way for the NDC.

“They [NPP] should pack out and leave Ghanaians alone for their abysmal performance in government. The country is bankrupt, we cannot pay our debt, our currency has collapsed, it’s amongst the worst performing in the world. It has brought a lot of hardships to Ghanaians, and our public debt has jumped. They should simply disappear from the face of the earth for such an abysmal performance,” he blasted the NPP.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, declared his intentions to contest for the presidency in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the NDC.

On February 22, 2023, Mr. Mahama’s nomination forms were picked on his behalf by his former campaign manager, Joshua Alabi, and some Regional Chairmen of the party.