The Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly has expressed support for the operations of Citi TV.

The TV station has moved its studios from Adabraka to Owula Hansen Lane in Tesano which falls under the Municipality.

As part of fostering collaborations with institutions within its new location, management of Citi TV on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, paid a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly.

At the meeting, the MCE, Boye Lartey noted that the Assembly is glad to have Citi TV in its jurisdiction.

“We are happy that you are joining us within the vicinity. We have been looking forward to something like this for a very long time and this is the time we are getting ours. We will do everything within our power to at least, help you do your work the way you want to. You will receive all the protection. You should also not hesitate to call on us in case you need any support within our power. You are most welcome.”

Meanwhile, General Manager for Citi TV, Bernard Avle urged the leadership of the municipal assembly to make the municipality a model local assembly worth emulating.

He noted that the media house will not relent in playing a watchdog role over the assembly.

“We are just encouraging you to do the right thing. If there is a need to do a feature on local development, it will be nice to use Okaikoi North as the base. It is also an opportunity to showcase some of the good things you have done. We use local stories to tell national stories on roads, sanitation and what have you.”

“So I will just encourage you to make Okaikoi North a centre piece of excellence. Citi TV is a credible mouthpiece for development, we are very clear because, for us, we are here to make sure that the country develops”, Mr. Avle further stressed.

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah also officially welcomed staff and management of Citi TV to Tesano.

On Wednesday, the MP together with his constituency executives visited staff of the station, barely three weeks after relocating to Tesano which falls under his constituency.

Citi TV, formerly located at Adabraka, is now housed at its newly plush building at Tesano in Accra.