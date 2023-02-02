The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged his full support for initiatives and programmes that create jobs for the people of Asanteman and Ghana as a whole.

The Asantehene said this at the relaunch of the production of the great tasting, quality Ghanaian beer, Star Beer, in Kumasi, where it was originally brewed in Ghana.

Assuring the people of Asanteman, Otumfuo said that he would always offer support to any good initiative in Kumasi and Ashanti that will bring pride, joy, and jobs to his people to promote development in Ghana.

“Today, I am very happy, as is Asanteman, for the revival of this business that once brought pride and joy to the people of Asanteman. We celebrate this occasion and anticipate the economic goodwill it will bring to us as a people”, he said.

The Asantehene, therefore, appealed to investors to take advantage of the serene business nature of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole to open factories to boost their businesses.

Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, Helene Weesie, said: “Ashantis are known to be proud of their culture and royalty and appreciate a brand that respects their values and proves it in its interactions with them. When we first started brewing here, it was about more than just creating a refreshing beer. It was about creating a connection to this city and its people.”

“As we continue to execute a strategy to grow and expand Star Beer nationwide through cutting-edge consumer insights and marketing, we retraced our roots and decided not to gloss over it. I’m happy to say that, the connection Star has had with Asanteman has stood the test of time and it’s stronger now more than ever as we relaunch its production, in the Home of Star, where it belongs”, she added

On his part, the Head of Beers at Guinness Ghana, Roland Ofori also said: “Star Beer is a part of the city’s culture and tradition. Apart from refreshing the people of Kumasi since the 1960s, Star Beer symbolizes the optimism of the everyday person in this region, and that literally can be seen in the millions of sparkling bubbles in the liquid. Star Beer is not just a beer; it’s a part of Kumasi’s identity.”

For several years, Star Beer has been a popular choice among consumers in Kumasi, and it is often associated with casual occasions, good moments, celebrations and social events in the city.

Made from rich locally sourced raw materials, Star Beer is now closer to consumers in Kumasi with its signature million sparkling bubbles.

Star beer’s great-tasting, award-winning quality has won 4 Awards at the prestigious Monde Selection Quality Awards with its most recent win being in April 2022.