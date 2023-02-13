“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared,” joked Pastor Uche Aigbe on Sunday as he took to the pulpit brandishing an assault rifle.

Under Nigerian law, it’s only legal to carry a gun if the Inspector General of Police grants you a licence.

It’s not known whether the gun the pastor carried in the House on the Rock Church in Abuja belonged to him, or if the gun was loaded. The church has not responded to requests to comment.

“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves.

“I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he told the laughing congregation on Sunday.