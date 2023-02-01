Police have arrested 12 suspects over their alleged involvement in robbery, murder cases and a series of carjacking across three regions in the country.

The suspects according to the police operate with guns by attacking their victims, taking over their cars and subsequently selling them off to others.

The arrests followed a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Investigations by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Jeffery Dwomoh shot and killed one of his victims during a carjacking expedition at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.

10 vehicles believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims were recovered by the police.

Two foreign pistols, one revolver, a rugger foreign pistol and an amount of GHS 10,000 were also retrieved.

The police say the 12 suspects are in police custody with efforts in place to arrest one other suspect believed to be facilitating double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.

They are Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah and Bernard Adu Gyamfi.

The rests are Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong and Charles Lotherford.

“Police are in touch with most of the victims who are assisting the investigation and efforts are underway to contact the remaining victims”, police said in a statement.

The police team commended those who demonstrated resilience and patriotic commitment during the entire period of the operation.