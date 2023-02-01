The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into an alleged incident at the West Hills Mall that led to the death of a 32-year-old man, Shadrach Arloo.

In a press release dated January 31, 2023, the Police administration said its officials had contacted a relative of the deceased, Perpetual Didier, who first made the allegation in a viral audio.

“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a female who identifies herself as Perpetual Didier alleges that the action of a Police Officer has caused the death of her brother.

“The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced investigation into the allegation and has contacted Madam Perpetual Didier to assist the investigation,” Assist. Superintendent of Police, Victor K Dosso assured in the press release.