Two Ghanaian priests of the Catholic Church have been elevated to the position of Auxiliary Bishops of the Catholic Archdiocese by the Global Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

In a letter to the congregation by the Archbishop’s Secretary, Fr. Emmanuel D. Appah, he wrote that “on behalf of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie to inform all that His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. John Kobina Louis and Rev. Fr. Anthony Nary Asare, as Auxiliary Bishops of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra.”

The letter added that both priests “are assigned the Titular Seas of Fessei (Fesseitanus) and Castello di Numidai (Castellanus in Numidia), pr. Numidia respectively.”

News of their appointment was announced in Rome on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 noon and also announced by the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, His Excellency Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at 11:00 am GMT.

Rev. Fr. John Kobina had his Ecclesiastical studies at St. Peter’s Regional Seminary, Pedu, and was ordained a priest on 18th July 1992 in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra.

Among the academic degrees and certificates he has acquired include a Doctoral Degree in the Study of Religions at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dogmatic Theology at Pontificia Universitas Urbaniana, Rome, Certificate in Financial Management and Budgeting at GIMPA, Accra; and also a BA in Religious Studies and Sociology from the University of Ghana.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Asare also had his Ecclesiastical studies and seminary formation at St. Paul’s Catholic Seminary, Accra, and at St. Peter’s Regional Seminary, Pedu in Cape Coast.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Asare has included in his academic credentials; an MA in Management from Dublin City University, Ireland, an MA in Leadership and Pastoral Care, from DCU, Ireland, Masters in Supervisory Practice and a host of other academic qualifications.