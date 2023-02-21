The Rental Housing Association of Ghana is calling on the government to begin publishing beneficiaries of the National Rental Assistance Scheme so far.

The Scheme was launched on January 31 to provide assistance to Ghanaians in securing affordable and decent accommodation.

Under the Scheme, individuals above the age of 18 with a valid national ID card and verifiable employment with an income, qualify for a rent loan in five to 10 working days.

But speaking at a press conference, a board member of the Rental Association, Frederick Opoku said the Scheme must be transparent to engender trust in Ghanaians.

Mr. Opoku lauded the Scheme which he said will help his members, but there is still more that the government is not telling Ghanaians with regard to the monies given out so far as loans to prospective tenants.

“We believe it is a very good project, and we endorse it but the processes of what is involved is what matters, and we are yet to question why the government is taking GH¢100 as a processing fee. We believe that is an action we must investigate,” Mr. Opoku told the press.

“They say that the tenants will be granted a loan in 5 to 10 working days, and we are yet to see if that is true, and we want them [the government] to publish by now how many people have so far been given the loans,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Association, Regina Christian Koomson also pressed on managers of the National Rental Assistance Scheme to enforce the Rental Act, 1963 (220) on rent advance which requires landlords to take no more than 6 months of rent.