The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has admonished the party hierarchy to as a matter of urgency work on a draft framework for the appointment of minority leadership.

The advise follows the impasse that surrounded the minority reshuffle which was resolved by the National Executives, the Council of Elders of the NDC, and the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a meeting.

The Council of Elders in a statement said, “The Council has advised the leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency, accelerate work on the draft framework of rules to guide decisions relating to matters such as the appointment of parliamentary leadership of the party. The Council will ensure that this framework is in place within the shortest possible time”.

The Council of Elders of the party called for unity among the minority caucus advising party members to desist from engaging in activities that will hamper the party’s opportunity of winning the 2024 general elections.

“The Council of Elders hereby calls for togetherness and unity of purpose within the minority caucus and urges all members of the party to let peace prevail. Let us not do anything to hamper the clear opportunity the NDC has to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections,” the Council of Elders in the statement advised.

The NDC Council of Elders acknowledged the achievements churned out by the outgoing minority leadership.

“The Council of Elders acknowledges the leadership and sterling achievements of the outgoing leaders of the NDC caucus namely, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi and Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak who have raised the profile of the NDC minority caucus and demonstrated that indeed it is the NDC who has the men and women capable of turning the fortunes of Ghanaians around,” the Council noted.

