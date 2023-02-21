Management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya is calling on government to invest in water management systems and develop an aggressive strategy to see to the restoration of all water bodies in the country.

According to the management, the extent to which activities of illegal mining are threatening the existence of all water bodies should be a cause of concern for all especially government.

Speaking at the 3rd commencement lecture in Somanya, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eric Nyarko- Sampson called on government to review the fight against galamsey to save water bodies from extinction.

“It is a fact that illegal mining and other activities pose a significant threat to our water bodies and environment. Therefore, it behoves on us all to come together to address this menace collectively to protect our bodies from extinction. One way of enduring this is through active community involvement in intervention geared towards awareness creation on the dangerous activities and the importance of water bodies,” he said.

He added, “as a way of securing our water bodies, we need to invest in water management systems and reduce pollution to enhance water quality so that we can enjoy the benefits of quality water and related marine resources. Securing the future of our water resources goes beyond the above. It involves making deliberate efforts to protect water bodies and aquatic life. Water bodies must be restored to address the pressing environmental problems and government must re-strategize the fight against galamsey”.

Speaking on the theme “Securing Our Environment, Our Water, Our Future,” a Senior Research Scientist and Head of the Groundwater Division of the CSIR-Water Research Institute, Rev. Dr. Ing. Anthony Appiah, stressed on the need for government to improve water infrastructure in rural areas, especially in the Northern, Oti, North East and Savannah regions, where only one-fifth of the population have access to potable water.

The University also used the occasion to outdoor it’s flag and cloth symbolizing nature, environment and water.