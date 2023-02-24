The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called for a review of the classification of Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.

According to the teacher union, the current placement challenge is due to the grading of the schools into various categories.

Currently, Senior High Schools in Ghana are placed into categories ranging from A to D, depending on their academic performance.

However, GNAT believes the categorization must be reviewed to prevent associated challenges.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Thomas Musah speaking to Citi News said the classification creates the impression that some schools are not good enough.

If you classify one school as A, another as B and another as C, it creates the impression that the C schools are not good, and I think we must do away with the grades A, B, C and D [categorization].

Meanwhile, the Free SHS Secretariat has disclosed that it has resolved 99% of school placement issues at the GNAT resolution centre in Accra.

The secretariat, following the release of the schools for SHS 1 students set up resolution centres across the country to address outstanding challenges.

Some students have since brought to the attention of the secretariat issues of no placement, change of schools, residential status and gender issues.

Giving an update on work done so far, the Deputy Coordinator of the Free SHS secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah said the resolution centres will be open for six weeks to have all concerns addressed.