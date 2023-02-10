The Head of Sales and Marketing at the Royal Senchi Hotel, Emmanuel Kojo Mensah, has promised patrons of this year’s Heritage Caravan organised by Citi FM/Citi TV a thrilling and cosy experience at their facility in the Eastern region.

The Royal Senchi which has a traditional touch of arts and an ecstatic view of the Volta river will be the first host for accommodation to the over 150 patrons who are billed to tour 14 regions out of 16 in one week starting from March 4, 2023.

Speaking to Citi News, the Sales and Marketing Manager explained their reasons for partnering with Citi FM/Citi TV on this year’s heritage experience.

“We know that the kind of people who visit Royal Senchi listen to Citi FM. If you look at the architecture and decor of Royal Senchi, everything is situated in tradition. You can’t separate tradition from history. So a hotel of this standard, blending modernity and traditional architecture, that’s history to a large extent. There are a lot of Ghanaian arts. For us, it’s about serenity. That is what we sell. When they return from Amedzofe, we will give them a really good meal, really good music and relaxation, and comfort,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the winner of one of the complimentary tickets from the European Union, Emmanuel Okaija, expressed excitement and is hopeful of a wonderful experience.

“I have been following the Heritage Caravan and all that when they are going through the cities and the various regions. I yearn to be on it, so it’s a great moment for me to be on it. The travel experience is what is in there for me. I love to see the Northern part of Ghana, the culture, the food, and the people. I heard there’s jamma in the bus right, I’m most grateful for this opportunity.

“I’m super excited, and I think they [Citi FM/Citi TV] are doing some great work in Ghana, they should continue, they are doing a green project, job creation and all that and I think is a good course, we will support them day in and day out,” he said.

The annual Food Bazaar showcases the culture of Ghanaians through indigenous meals.

The 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan trip has been scheduled to take place from the 4th to the 11th of March.

The Caravan will take patrons on an exciting adventure through 14 regions of Ghana in seven magical days.

This year, the Heritage Caravan will start from the Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour to various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tourist sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum and Bonwire Kente Exhibition in the Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts; Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

This year’s Caravan will for the first time be making a stop at Amedzofe to explore the majestic mountain Gemi in the Volta Region.

The Heritage Caravan, an initiative by Citi TV and Citi FM takes place in the month of March (Heritage Month).

It is part of a series of events that marks Heritage Month; a month-long exposition on Ghanaian heritage, and historical antecedence.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.