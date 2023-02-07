Strong winds that ripped off the roof of the dining hall at the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region have left about 40 students hospitalized.

The students were eating supper around 5pm on Monday when the incident happened.

The students are currently being treated at the Ejura Government hospital and are responding to it.

Following the incident, several school assets were also damaged.

Municipal Director of Education for Ejura/Sekyedumase, Akwasi Frimpong Haruna confirmed the incident to Citi News adding that the affected students are in stable condition.

“The incident affected some 200 students but when I went to the hospital, the doctor told me those admitted are all in good condition with the exception of five in critical condition, but he’s managed to stabilize all of them.”