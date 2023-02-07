Security has been beefed up in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

This comes after one person was shot dead on the evening of Monday, February 6, 2023.

The incident happened, a few hours after a visit by the Upper East Regional Security Coordinating Council, led by its Chairman, Stephen Yakubu.

The deceased, Osman Awudu, age 45 was shot dead at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku.

The death of the deceased was linked to the prolonged ethnic conflict between Kasasis and Mamprusis in Bawku.

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces were accused of killing some nine persons in separate attacks on February 3 which the military denied in a press statement.

The military has however explained that they engaged some armed men and in the process neutralized six people.