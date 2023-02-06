Celebrated Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy together with Ghanaian famous rapper Edem graced this year’s Grammy music awards.
The 65th Annual awards ceremony which was held in Los Angeles, America had in attendance a host of celebrated personalities across the globe.
The Ghanaian artistes who turned up to support their friends on the night, especially the only Ghanaian nominee, Rocky Dawuni were clad in well-designed suits.
In a video Ghanaweekend.com has sighted, Stonebwoy is seen on the red carpet with some of the big stars including Taylor Swift.
Speaking to the press on the red Carpet, the celebrated Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician stated that from the current remission, there is a need for one to put conscious efforts into building relationships.
According to him, even though it is expensive to build networks across the globe it is a necessity in the current remission.
”Stonebwoy has been opening doors. Networking is expensive and it’s not cheap no matter at what level it is. You have to put in resources. Whatever the resource be, financial resources, however, you want to describe the resource, it’s expensive.
The thing is again I want to bring the thing about the mindset. Naturally where I come from you’ll hear a thing like “)ye aho she sh3″ but you need to get out of that kind of mindset. It’s called networking, you need to connect to grow. These are simple nuggets we play with,” he said
The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker then congratulated Kabaka Pyramid for winning the ‘Reggae Album’ of the Year. Ghanaian Reggae star, Rocky Dawuni, failed to win the Best Global Music Performance Award.
The category was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration ‘Bayathe’
Below is the full list of winners
Best Country Song
WINNER: Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Recording Package
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
WINNER: Rosalía – Motomami
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
WINNER: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
WINNER: Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole – Let It Happen
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman – Main Titles
Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love
WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple
Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
