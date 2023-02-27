The National Communications Authority (NIA) has served notice that it will from March 10, 2023, begin disconnecting subscribers who have not completed their SIM re-registration process.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to remind subscribers who have completed stage one (1) but not stage two (2) of their SIM registration, as part of the ongoing SIM registration exercise, to immediately do so or risk having their SIMs disconnected after 10th March 2023,” NCA said in a statement.

It further threatened to disconnect such subscribers who fail to complete their SIM re-registration within two weeks.

“To reiterate, the importance of the SIM Registration Exercise is to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities. The NCA continues to urge all subscribers to complete their SIM registrations with their Ghana Cards to avoid deactivation.”