The education on HIV and TB for stakeholders drawn from Education and Health sectors to help reduce stigma has ended in Sunyani.

The workshop was organized by Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) under its HIV/TB Community Systems Strengthening programme and funded by the Global Fund.

The stakeholders who participated in the training programme were drawn from Senior High Schools including headmasters, headmistresses, entertainment teachers, SHEP Coordinators and District Directors of Health from Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Christaller Abinefas Ofori, COVID-19 Response Mechanism Coordinator, noted that stigma has been a major challenge in the fight against HIV and TB in the country.

Mr. Ofori noted that the workshop is to empower the stakeholders to help reduce HIV and TB in their respective outfits and also help reduce the stigma against people affected by the disease.

“This training brought together heads from nine schools from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions. We are training them in four thematic areas: HIV, TB, Gender-based Violence and Human rights with respect to persons affected by HIV and TB,” he said.

He added that “apart from this, we want to reduce HIV infections and related deaths. Scale up TB diagnosis through community-led intensified case finding and linkage to treatment.”

Mr. Ofori also disclosed that one of the objectives of the Community Systems Strengthening programme is to “contribute to the overall quality of health and life of People Living with HIV and persons affected by Tuberculosis.”

He urged the participants to put into practice what they have learnt to help reduce HIV and TB infections among the youth.