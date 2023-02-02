Internationally acclaimed money transfer company, Taptap Send has donated an amount of $10,000 towards Citi FM/Citi TV Foundation’s Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE) to support education in Ghana.

According to the Africa Growth Director of the company, Darryl Koku Mawutor Abraham, the decision by his company forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at making society a better place for all.

The company further pledged to support the COPE initiative in the future to ensure a lot more needy but brilliant students are given an opportunity to have their dreams and aspirations met.

“This is our first contribution to education, but will definitely not be the last,” he added.

Mr. Darryl Abraham also commended the COPE Foundation for the good work it has been doing over the years.

The Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah thanked the company for the support while encouraging more benevolent individuals and organisations to come on board.

“When we started we were able to support about 50 students a year, there was a particular year we did 70. But the fees are increasing by the day. Public universities used to be cheaper but with the introduction of fee-paying systems, we are made to pay more.”

“We used to pay GH¢2000 a year for a student, but now we may pay about GH¢8000 for a student. This puts more pressure on our resources,” he added.

Citi Opportunity Project on Education

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support. It is an initiative that provides scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.

The project has over the years expended over GH¢250,000.00 yearly on an average of 65 tertiary students, who have benefited from the scheme.

Taptap Send

Taptap Send is an app that lets people send money back home to Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean quickly and at very low prices.

Since it was launched in the summer of 2018, it has moved billions of dollars and reached hundreds of thousands of customers.

It is live in the UK, EU, US, and Canada, and supports payments into Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Zambia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, DR Congo, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Rep. Congo, Pakistan, Nepal, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Cambodia, Haiti, Tunisia, Uganda, Lebanon, Colombia, Guatemala, Philippines, and Zimbabwe with more countries launching soon.