In an entertaining, yet thrilling battle between N’Adom Darko-Asare and Mychelle Kumah, the former came top to retain her title as the best speller in Ghana in the 2023 edition of The Spelling Bee competition.

Miss Darko-Asare, 11, from the DPS International Ghana, spelt her word correctly in the 17th round and then with ease correctly spelt her championship word to claim The Spelling Bee 2023 title.

Miss Darko-Asare’s championship word was “DOUROUCOULI.”

12-year-old Mychelle Kumah of Soul Clinic School, Accra emerged as first runner-up with Janice Afiba Nketsiah, 12, from St. Francis of Assisi Schools being the second runner-up.

The finals of the competition witnessed 104 total participants comprising 46 boys and 58 girls representing 8 cities in Ghana.

Mother of two Spelling Bee champions, Grace Darko-Asare was honoured for her invaluable support to her children and the project.

She is the mother of the 2019 champion, Kwabena Darko-Asare and 2022 and 2023 winner, N’Adom Darko-Asare.

In attendance at the event was the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah among other high-profile personalities from the USA and other walks of life.

In a speech delivered by the First Lady, she commended the organizers for putting together this event for the past sixteen years and encouraged the pupils to live beyond the Spelling Bee and achieve greater things in life.

For her prize as the champion, N’Adom Darko-Asare won a trip to Washington DC, USA to represent Ghana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, $500 spending money, an engraved trophy, a fully installed DStv Explora decoder with a 6-month subscription, Indomie products, a gold medal, and GH¢300 Goil fuel vouchers.

Mychelle Kumah won a trip to Nairobi sponsored by Kenya Airways, $150 spending money, a fully installed DStv HD Zapper decoder with 3 months compact viewing, Indomie products, a silver medal and GH¢150 Goil fuel vouchers.

Janice Afiba Nketsiah also won a trip to Nairobi sponsored by Kenya Airways, $150 spending money, a fully installed DStv HD Zapper decoder with 3 months compact viewing, Indomie products, a bronze medal and GH¢150 Goil fuel vouchers.

The fourth and fifth spellers will also enjoy a round trip to Kenya. Ashesi University also presented a check of GH¢4,500 to the three final contestants.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo also offered to sponsor the top three contestants when they travel to the United States of America with N’Adom Darko-Asare competing at the Scripps Spelling Bee Championship.

All other spellers were given a certificate of recognition, Indomie products, customized T-shirts, commemorative medals, a customized bag and novels donated by the PAS-US Embassy, while the top three winners’ schools each received a certificate of recognition, GH¢1,000 fuel vouchers sponsored by GOIL.

About The Spelling Bee

The Spelling Bee -GH is a literacy programme targeted at primary school children in Ghana with pupils aged from 7-13. It teaches them how to use the English language effectively.

Over the past fourteen years, the Scripps Spelling Bee-franchised program has been running in Ghana. The Spelling Bee has impacted over 30,000 students throughout the then 10 regional capitals of the country.

The Spelling Bee-Gh operates an inclusive policy where students with special needs are supported to participate in the programme.

Young Educators Foundation, a Ghanaian NGO holds the Ghana franchise.

