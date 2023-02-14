The videos circulating on social media, about leading businesswomen, paying glowing tributes to Absa bank for its support and influence in their enterprises, tell it all.

When a bank is relentless about its business purpose and determines to pursue it, no matter the odds; the results are priceless.

It has been three years since Absa Bank, officially established its presence in Ghana. In that time, the bank has been a beacon of hope for Small Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and a trailblazer in its innovative approach to banking.

When the bank transitioned from the century-old Barclays heritage into Absa in 2020, it was with a mission to empower the nation’s small businesses – the lifeblood of the economy. And it has been steadfast in its dedication, providing a range of financial services and support to the small and medium-sized enterprises that fuel the country’s growth. Like a nurturing mother, Absa Bank has helped to foster entrepreneurship and created jobs in Ghana, giving wings to the aspirations of many small business owners. This is not just a matter of economic pragmatism; it is a moral imperative.

Take for example, Francesca Sroda, a small business owner who deals in stationery items. It had always been her dream to expand her business but never had the means to go the extra mile. Absa Bank came to her rescue, providing her with the necessary funding and financial advice to take her business to new heights. Today, Francesca’s business is thriving, and she employs over 20 people in her sphere of influence.

However, Absa Bank’s impact in Ghana is not limited to its commitment to small scale businesses alone. The bank has also been a game-changer in the digital banking space, introducing a range of digital solutions that make banking more accessible and convenient for its customers and clients. With just a click of a button, Ghanaians can now manage their accounts online, make transactions using mobile banking and digital wallets, and access financial services with ease. These digital solutions, like the ATM QR code, Absa mobile app and contactless cards, sparkle like diamonds in a sea of outdated banking practices. This is not just a matter of convenience; it is a matter of responsibility.

The bank’s leadership is also committed to the principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The bank’s operations have a positive impact on the country and its people, not just for the environment and the communities in which it operates but for the bank itself as well. This is not just a matter of expedience; it is a matter of integrity.

Moreover, Absa Bank is a leading employer in Ghana. It provides a range of employment opportunities and is committed to developing the skills and careers of its staff. This not only benefits the bank’s employees but also contributes to the overall development of Ghana’s workforce. This is not just a matter of fairness; it is a matter of destiny.

As we look to the future, it is clear that Absa Bank will continue to play a vital role in Ghana’s financial landscape. The bank’s commitment to small scale businesses, its innovative approach to digital banking, and its adherence to ESG principles make it a valuable and respected member of the country’s financial community. But more than that, its actions demonstrate a commitment to the moral and practical responsibilities of a society. This is what makes Absa Bank truly stand out, and it is what will ensure its continued success in Ghana and beyond.

In this context, it is important to remember that a bank is not just an institution, it’s a reflection of the values and aspirations of the society it serves. And Absa Bank is a shining example of a bank that serves the values and aspirations of its society. It reflects what a bank should be, and what a society should strive to be. Happy 3rd Anniversary!