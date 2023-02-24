The top 10 best-performing students in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from the Atuabo Circuit of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region have received special prizes from Quantum Terminals, a player in the gas supply chain.

Each of the best students who were carefully selected from both public and private schools within the Atuabo enclave with aggregates between six (6) to fifteen (15) received a high-density student mattress and a chop-box stocked with assorted groceries.

They included Princentia Kioto, Christell Orelley, Isaac Agyim, Dorcas Blay, Henry Armah Kra, Gertrude Mensah, Joshua Kwame, Nathaniel Cobbina, Ophelia Yafah and Paul Essien.

Presenting the items, the Terminal Manager of Quantum, Micheal Bantey, while congratulating the beneficiaries for their performance in the exams, also advised them to concentrate on their books to enable them to excel in the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr. Bantey noted that the scheme which is part of Quantum’s Corporate Social Responsibility was established in 2018 to promote academic excellence in schools within the catchment area to monitor the performance of all the basic schools in the BECE annually.

He further stated that the scheme’s many other initiatives are to raise academic performance through support to mock exams, regular monitoring of class exercises/homework, regular teacher-pupil engagement, and intra-class quiz competitions.

Parents of the beneficiary students on behalf of their wards expressed appreciation to Quantum for the assistance which has indeed lessened the financial burden on them.