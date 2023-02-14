The award-winning African Mobility Startup, Treepz has announced the successful launch of Treepz Kenya following strategic investment deals to raise additional $1.2m over the last 12 months.

Treepz which was founded in September 2019 in Nigeria, has announced today that it has further expanded its operations in East Africa, with a focus on Kenya, just over a year after launching in Uganda and Ghana. With the launch of Treepz Kenya, it is the company’s 4th country where it operates from in 3 years.

This new expansion follows investments made in Treepz in the last couple of months led by GIIG Africa Fund along with MoAngels, Roselake VC, Unpopular VC, Goodwater Capital and BKR Capital.

There were also follow on investments from Treepz current investors including ShockVentures, Winston Limited led by the Lynch Brothers, Aston Investments and Novum Actus led by Clara Ogunsemi.

With the launch of its Kenyan service in Nairobi and later in Mombasa, the team at Treepz is also excited to welcome Mr. Samar Patel as its new Country Manager for Treepz Kenya.

Mr. Patel brings on 18 years wealth of sales, transportation and technology experience to the role, having most recently held a similar position with SWVL Kenya. Under his leadership, it is expected that Treepz Kenya will continue to grow and innovate in the region.

In recent times, Treepz has had a strong focus on vehicle rental service or what the company refers to as Business Treepz. This move has also led to Treepz Kenya signing up a couple of high-profile companies to provide commuting service for their employees or students.

These companies includes reputable firms like Twiga Foods, Abacus Schools, OAK House School, Diamond Trust Bank, with 20 big-name deals across Kenya in the pipeline. These partnerships demonstrate the growing demand for Treepz’s innovative solutions especially with vehicle rental services for businesses, and the company is confident that this trend will continue as it expands its reach.

Commenting on the announcement, Co-Founder and CEO of Treepz, Onyeka Akumah, says: “We are thrilled by the addition of Samar to our team and the launch of Treepz Kenya in Nairobi today. This was made possible with the support we received from our current investors amid a turbulent 2022. Also, after winning the GSA African Award in Cape Town last year, we received funding from it’s funding arm – GIIG Africa Fund and that was also very timely for us. Today, our efforts are focused on building a centralised solution across the 4 countries we operate in and to provide Africans with excellent mobility services, for their personal and business needs. We hope this will be the experience Kenyans will enjoy with our service and remember, as we build a world-class mobility business for Africans and the rest of the world”.

GIIG Africa’s investment into Treepz comes as the startup was named the Africa Winner in the ‘IndustrialTech’ category at the 2022 African Startup Awards – the largest independent startup ecosystem competition on the continent and exclusive vehicle for the GIIG Africa Fund to find, fund and scale Africa’s most innovative startups with Sustainable Development Goal-aligned solutions.

In doing so, GIIG Africa now joins the long list of Treepz’s investment partners, which include the likes of Techstars, Google, Orbit Startups, LoftyInc, Niche Capital, ODBA, Microtraction, Crossfund, Uncovered Funds and Jedar Capital, among others.

While not as widely regarded as sectors such as fintech, mobility tech has attracted significant attention from investors in recent years. According to the latest ‘Africa Tech Venture Capital’ report by Partech, the vertical accounted for US$ 195 million (or 4%) of total funding for African startups in 2022 – putting it on-par with health-tech (US$181-million) and ahead of the ed-tech and agri-tech sectors (US$97-million and US$86-million respectively)[1].

This figure is expected to grow as demand for transportation increases amid Africa’s booming population growth and rising rates of urbanization.

“You’ve also got to factor in trans-national developments such as the African Continental Free Trade Area,” says Jo Griffiths, Co-Founder of GIIG Africa. “These policies will result in a significant increase in the movement of people, goods and services – and as such – there’s going to be an even greater demand in the coming years for mobility solutions built for the African context. As investors, we’re excited to be working with the team behind Treepz because we see mobility-tech as a key enabling factor for Africa’s socio-economic growth. For now, we look forward to supporting their efforts aimed at empowering Kenyan commuters.”

In a bid to fast-track the impact of technology on African growth, Griffiths adds that applications to the next round of the African Startup Awards are now open, with innovators from across the continent encouraged to apply before 26 February 2023, for their chance to receive funding from the GIIG Africa Fund.

About Treepz

Founded in 2019 by Onyeka Akumah, Johnny Ena, Afolabi Oluseyi and John Shaibu, Treepz is a shared mobility and transportation technology company that provides digital ride-hailing and vehicle rental services for business and everyday commuters.

With over 2.5 million customers, Treepz provides commuters with easy technology to book predictable, reliable and comfortable trips through a world-class, demand-responsive mobile application and website. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Treepz currently has operations in four countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya and powers the movement of an average of 12,000 people daily.

About GIIG Africa

As the exclusive partner to the African region of the Global Startup Awards, The Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG) has a unique and active pipeline of continent-wide tech innovation startups.

With the goal to connect digital future-shapers, enabling the finding, funding and growth of technologies and world-changing solutions linked to UN Sustainable Development Goals. The GIIG Africa Fund is a unique profit and purpose fund, navigating global megatrends through an African innovation lens to see opportunities where others don’t.

About GSA Africa

The Global Startup Awards bring together high impact startups and investors from over 100 countries across the globe. The network offers participants the opportunity to meet prospective mentors, partners, clients, and gain access to the latest industry trends.

The African Startup Awards connects the best of African tech startups across the continent to a global network of leading investors and innovation ecosystems. The African Startup Awards will offer startups access to new markets, funding opportunities, a global network of leaders, and exposure on a global stage.