Ghanaians, Newcastle United and Chelsea have led the footballing world’s tributes to Christian Atsu after the former player was found dead following the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey.

The 31-year-old’s lifeless body was pulled from the rubble in Turkey after a relentless search by his agent, Nana Sechere and some of his family members.

Atsu had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6.

In his final game, the night before the quake struck, Atsu scored a wonderful last-minute winner from a free-kick for Hatayspor.

Before making the move to Turkey, Atsu had been at Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Bournemouth, Everton, Newcastle, Malaga, Al-Raed and Manaus.

He also featured 65 times for Ghana’s Black Stars, scoring nine goals.

Just woke up to this terrible news of Christian Atsu passing away. We were all hopefully of finding him alive. Rest well, Christian Atsu Twasam.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/E10PyrBwlF — EBO. (@Original_Ebo) February 18, 2023

AFCON 2015 — Christian Atsu. I can never forget 🇬🇭🙏🏿 We’ve lost a good one 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4nwuo37ek5 — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) February 18, 2023

Ghana should get a particular date and make it holiday to celebrate Christian Atsu. He deserve it. pic.twitter.com/qJzpP2B9lQ — Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) February 18, 2023

Christian Atsu deserves a state burial pic.twitter.com/Sz1Kch062L — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) February 18, 2023

Christian Atsu’s last goal was indeed worth it. RIP 🙏🏽💔pic.twitter.com/VtQVaSsJOc — Formula🌵 (@1realFormula) February 18, 2023

We did not wake up to good news

RIP Christian Atsu 🙏🏽 🕊 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/neLu1nsiqh — KING OF ACCRA (@kingofaccra) February 18, 2023

Christian Atsu Rest in Peace🤲🙏 Last game, last goal, last minute… pic.twitter.com/AI3eF7ONl1 — OBAMA🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@1Obama_) February 18, 2023

Atsu’s club Hatayspor called him ‘a beautiful person’, saying there were ‘no words to describe our sadness’.

‘The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the collapse, is on his way to be sent to his hometown Ghana,’ they said on Twitter – as they blacked out their profile picture.

‘We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace.

Atsu’s former club Everton were among the first Premier League sides to pay tribute.

‘We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month,’ they said.

‘Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at Hatayspor and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.’

Newcastle United – where Atsu spent four years of his career – said Atsu would be ‘fondly remembered’ by everyone at the club.

‘We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes,’ they said on social media.

‘A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.’

Chelsea – Atsu’s first Premier League club – said: ‘Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.