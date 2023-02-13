The police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons believed to be behind the trafficking of foreign nationals to engage in begging in Ghana.

The two, a driver and his accomplice were picked up on Monday after over 20 Nigeriens transported to Ghana were left stranded at a basic school in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Although the nationals insisted they were transiting to Ivory Coast from Niger, the driver and one other person who brought them said Ghana is the final destination.

The nationals both adults and children sought shelter in the open at a basic school for three days.

Officials of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly intervened after they were informed about the presence of foreign nationals in the area leading to the arrest of the two persons.

Meanwhile, some foreign beggars are returning to communities in the Ashanti Region after over 700 of them were recently repatriated.