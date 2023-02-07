A look back at the awards and accolades received in the past year, it is undeniable that Unilever Ghana’s marketing and brand management teams had a great year in 2022.

Having been recognized in three prominent awards, the Marketing World Awards, the FMCG Awards and the Women’s Choice Awards, the team must have made some meaningful impact on the lives of Ghanaian consumers.

The Marketing World Awards recognizes outstanding performance by individuals and businesses in Ghana in the execution of distinctive marketing strategies for brand success. The Women’s Choice Awards seeks to recognize efforts made by individual women in sustaining brands in the Ghanaian market place. The National FMCG Awards also rewards brands, initiatives, projects and personalities for their contribution to the country’s GDP.

Unilever Ghana’s Songtaa project was acknowledged for its contribution to empowering rural women in Ghana. The marketing team’s “Sunlight Shero” contest also received recognition as the Women’s Empowerment Brand of the Year.

The Sunlight Masterbrand picked up the Best Homecare Brand of the Year award at the National FMCG Summit and Awards. Unilever’s Nana Yaa Owusu-Ansah was adjudged the Business Leader of the Year for Personal Care category, whiles the Ultimate Category Manager of the Year went to the then Oral Care category manager, Joel Boateng.

Ghana’s oral care market leading brand “Pepsodent” which has also led the way in championing preventive oral healthcare through public education and its outreach to millions of school children in Ghana emerged as Women’s Choice Brand of the Year in 2022. The brand was also recognized for its health and wellness Initiative, “Pepsodent Talk to a Dentist” and rewarded with the Best Oral Care Brand of The Year award at the FMCG awards.

The marketing team’s swift response to new trends and consumer needs with relevant product innovation was applauded with the “Most Innovative New Product of the Year” for its Close up “Complete Fresh Protection” toothpaste at the Marketing World Awards 2022.

Nana Yaa Owusu – Ansah, the Marketing Director for Beauty and Personal Care category at Unilever Ghana and Francophone Africa and brain behind Unilever Ghana’s “Super Moms” club won the coveted Exemplary Women’s Leadership and Leadership in Sustainability awards at the Women’s Choice Awards 2022.

She was also named the Marketing Industry Personality of the Year, and also recognized for being listed in the prestigious Top 50 Marketing & Communications Leaders in Africa at Marketing World Awards 2022.

Nana Yaa is a consummate marketing practitioner noted for being the driving force in promoting the Unilever brand across sub-Saharan Africa. She is the outstanding leader, leading the team that continues to drive and massively expand the many Unilever Beauty and Personal Care brands that have become household names in Ghana. The likes of Pepsodent, Close Up, Geisha, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Rexona, Lux among others are brands under her able leadership; ensuring that these continue to serve the Ghanaian consumer.