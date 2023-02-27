The office of the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Nii Ashie Moore has been ransacked by unknown persons.

Reports available to Citi News disclosed that the incident occurred on the dawn of Monday, February 27, 2023, at his office at Teshie, First Junction in Accra.

According to the displaced staff who work closely with Mr. Ashie Moore, a laptop belonging to the Regional Chairman was stolen, and other properties were vandalized.

An accounts officer at the office, Albert Luterodt said the incident came as a shock to residents in the area

and the staff.

“We came to work at exactly 8 am today, and we realized the whole place had been messed up. The accounts office and the cashier’s office were forcefully opened. They entered Ashie Moore’s main office to steal his laptop. They have destroyed everything.”

Mr. Luterodt also disclosed that the police have launched investigations into the events.

“The Police are looking into the matter. We have not been allowed inside to touch anything. We the staff are standing right in front of the office in shock. We are all worried. Luckily Mr. Ashie Moore tells me he was not around when the thugs came,” he added.