Michael Ackon, a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) took home the winning cash prize of GHS 10,000.00 and some MTN souvenirs at the just ended Business Challenge competition, dubbed MTN Pulse Business Challenge competition.

The event, organised in partnership with “Kuulpeeps”, spanned a period of 4 months, where participants were presented with different challenges, which included an elevator pitch, scavenger hunt, business presentations etc., to win the grand prize.

The First Runner Up of the competition, Ashiraf Salaudeen, a student from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), took home a cash prize of GH¢3,000.00 and some souvenirs from MTN.

Josephine Edem Vigbedor, also from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) was the second runner-up and took home some souvenirs from MTN as well as a cash prize of GHS 2,000.00.

The finals stage of the competition took place on Friday, 27th January 2023 at the L’AINE Office Complex at Adabraka where Six contestants; Ashiraf Salaudeen, Josephine Edem Vigbedor, Michael Ackon, Kwarteng Sarfo, Marvin Agyeman and Princess Sherifatu, battled to be named the 2022 Champion of the Business Challenge Competition.

Prior to the finals, participants attended a three-day bootcamp at AH Hotel & Conference in Accra.

They were taken through vigorous training sessions by seasoned professionals in the world of work, to improve their chances of business success in the real world. Resource Persons invited included: Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, Group Head, L’AINE, Dr. Asuquo Udofia, Head, Business Development, Henry Mawuli Adobor, Creative Director, EchoHouse and Mr. Prince Prempeh, Head of Finance, L’AINE HR.

Business Challenge is an annual competition, organised by HR Focus among tertiary students in Ghana to build the business knowledge and acumen of students across Ghana.

The Challenge provides a great platform for tertiary students to learn business strategy and gain expert knowledge on sales, finance, marketing and advertising from renowned resource persons in the world of work.

Tertiary students in Ghana are encouraged to apply for the 2023 edition of the Challenge, registration for the challenge will be announced later in the year.

This year’s MTN Pulse Business Challenge was sponsored by MTN Pulse, L’AINE HR, AH Hotel & Conference, Kuulpeeps, Colgate and powered by HR Focus.