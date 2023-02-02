The Ghana Police Service has deployed more men to Ntwitwina near Wassa Nkonya in the Western Region to hunt for a gang of robbers who attacked a gold-buying shop and shot three people on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers, was earlier deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities.

A statement by the police assured the public that the robbers will definitely be arrested to face justice.

The development comes on the back of the arrest of some robbery suspects in the area on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The four suspects were arrested by the police in a special anti-robbery operation while they were fleeing the robbery scene.