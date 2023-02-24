The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 43,742 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates in 2022.

WAEC disclosed that the entry figure is composed of 20,164 males and 23,578 females. 76 of the candidates also had visual impairment and 2 had a hearing impairment.

901 candidates also had their results withheld for engaging in alleged examination malpractices.

The Council cautioned members of the public to be on the alert for scammers who may contact candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

Find the full details of the release below