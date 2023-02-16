The Public Relations Manager of Goil, Robert Kyere, says Heritage Caravan spearheaded by Citi TV/Citi FM is the right medium for them to showcase their numerous outlets across the country to Ghanaians.

“Goil is the biggest oil marketing company and indigenous, and we are proud of that heritage. And therefore we really want to associate ourselves with this very unique programme [Heritage Caravan] for us to be able to go round, tell the people about the very beautiful stations we have, the over 440 outlets across the country,” he told Bernard Avle, Host of Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.

He remarked that Heritage Caravan is the right means for them to also showcase the quality products they have.

“We serve the country by selling good products and that is what we want to auto showcase. We also want to showcase to people that what you get in Accra is what you get in Bolgatanga,” Mr. Kyere mentioned on Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.

According to him, the company associates itself with Heritage Caravan because it is the right path to choose.

Mr. Kyere emphasised that the Heritage Caravan is a unique platform to sell Goil’s many assets to the public.

“Goil over the years has touted itself as the rich unique identity, and our heritage a very rich one. And as such if we want to associate ourselves with Heritage Caravan, it is the right path to choose because we want people to see not only the fact that Goil is for all of us, but we also have a lot of national assets across the length and breadth of this country,” the PR Manager of Goil underscored.

“Everywhere you are, we have a Goil outlet, we are there with the people, we are the unique OMC because we have the biggest number of stations across the country. We want to showcase our trusted lubricants and our diesel which is low in Sulphur. So we will take advantage of this [Heritage Caravan],” he stated.

He assured that the company will be beefing up its customer service to serve its customers better.

“We want to showcase to our customers that we are improving our customer service,” Mr. Kyere said.

This year, the Heritage Caravan will start from Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

It is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour of various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.