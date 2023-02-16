Management of the University of Ghana, Legon has warned students against any violent conduct as some aggrieved students have been protesting the University’s decision to relocate continuing students to the UGEL Hall.

Some students of the University massed up at the entrance of the Commonwealth Hall, one of the halls continuing students were moved from, in an attempt to enforce an order of the High Court, Accra.

18 students were subsequently arrested and put before an Accra High Court.

Management issued a statement dated February 16 admonishing the aggrieved students to exercise restraint in their quest to have their concerns resolved.

And with regard to the students’ protest to have Management comply with the High Court order, the University said it has been “advised by its lawyers that while the application of the University to stay the injunction order is pending, the order of injunction of the High Court may not be enforced.”

The Management also insisted that against the numerous allegations, it is doing nothing unlawful and that “it had not implemented a ‘residential policy decision’ dated October 26, 2022.”

“Students are again reminded that the University Statutes and Student Regulations provide channels for seeking redress and that the University will not countenance any violent conduct. Any student who attempts to disrupt the peace on Campus will be dealt with according to the laws and regulations of the University.”

