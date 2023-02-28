The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has disclosed that the prosecution in the Aisha Huang trial is determined to secure a favourable outcome to send a strong signal that the Ghanaian law will be applied when one falls foul.

The Chinese galamsey kingpin is being prosecuted by the state for sneaking into the country and engaging in illegal mining after she was earlier deported.

Speaking to Journalists in Accra, Abu Jinapor said the prosecution is pursuing the case relentlessly.

“We will prosecute this case with the vigour that it requires so that it will serve as a clear signal in the country that Ghanaian law will be applied and applied to the letter. So let me assure you that prosecution is being waged relentlessly and when it is all said and done we will secure a conviction.”

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister also revealed that a total of five prosecuting witnesses have so far been called in the prosecution of Aisha Huang.

According to him, another witness will be called on the next adjourned date.

“The Attorney General has taken a very special interest in the prosecution of Aisha Huang. I have been very interested in that as well. I have been to court to witness the proceedings in court and I can report to you that, the prosecution has called five witnesses as we speak. And a sixth witness will be called and that should tell you that the prosecution is being waged in a very spirited manner.”