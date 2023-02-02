The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has disclosed that it is committed to engaging both factions of the conflict in Bawku to bring lasting peace to the area.

The Security Council said it is also committed and is set to commence investigations into the alleged killings of civilians in Bawku by some personnel of the military.

The military is alleged to have shot and killed seven civilians in Bawku on February 1, 2023, a claimed denied by the military hierarchy.

The allegations have sparked tension among relatives of the deceased who are calling for investigations into the matter.

After a crunch regional security meeting in Bolgatanga, the Chairman of the Upper East Regional Security Council who doubles as the regional minister, Stephen Yakubu, said REGSEC will commission investigations to unravel the truths behind the alleged killings.

The regional minister said there are many factors at play in the Bawku conflict reason which they are treading cautiously but will eventually investigate to unravel the circumstance and factors fuelling the conflict.

“There is criminality in it, there is politics in it, and there are reasons why some people don’t want this conflict to end, but I want to appeal to all the factions to give peace a chance because Bawku is virtually dying, and it is something that I am very concerned about.”

Mr. Yakubu further disclosed that the Regional Security Council has instituted some initiatives aimed at saving Bawku from the persistent and rampant attacks.

“We are doing more initiatives, and we are going to be engaging people in the Bawku area to engage stakeholders to let them see the need to save Bawku.”