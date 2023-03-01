The organizers of the Ghana Beverage Awards, Global Media Alliance, have officially announced the closure of the nominations slot for the 7th Edition of the awards scheme.

This year’s nominations opened right after the launch on 13th January 2023, officially closed on 26th February 2023. The opening of the nominations was done to give the opportunity to beverage companies and the public to nominate commendable beverage brands under the various categories. Currently, they have received about 700 nominations inclusive of both brand nominations and public nominations.

Subsequently, the voting phase of the process will be opened for specific categories and organizers are urging all Ghanaians to fully partake in the voting which is just as significant as the nominations.

Speaking on the closure of the nominations, Ernest Boateng, CEO of the GMA Group, emphasized his gratitude to Ghanaians and the beverage companies for their collective support and consistent contribution over the years in the nomination phase and the awards scheme as a whole.

“The Ghana Beverage Awards has for the past 7 years relied heavily on the participation of the general public and the beverage companies in nominating their best brands and products for recognition and we have never been disappointed. The general acceptance of this awards scheme by all is an important step for us as organizers and we will continue to count on you in making it a success.”

He reiterated that this year’s GBA saw the introduction of two new categories: the Beverage Campaign of the Year and the Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year. This inclusion was done to reward and acknowledge innovation and creativity in curating compelling strategies and campaigns in a bid to emphasize the overall growth and improvement of our indigenous beverages over time.

He added that, “Global Media Alliance is committed in promoting the efforts of the Ghanaian beverage industry and also dedicated in drawing attention to deserving local brands for the international market. He said “our theme, Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry continues to be the benchmark we seek to attain every year and it is without any doubt that it continues to uplift and inspire smaller brands to attain certain levels of excellence within the beverage industry and additionally contribute their quota in building the Ghanaian economy.”

Mr. Boateng ended by saying “this year’s award ceremony is set to take place in late April at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra and will bring together industry players, relevant stakeholders as well as nominated brands to network and celebrate excellence in the beverage industry.”

GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Silverbird Cinemas, Perception Management International (PMI), Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). It is partnered by Happy FM, Citi FM, YFM, Neesim FM Bolga, Neesim FM Tamale, nydjlive.com, Ghanaweb, eTV Ghana, Business and Financial Times, and Daily Guide.