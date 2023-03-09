9 persons have been confirmed dead in a head-on collision involving two Toyota Hiace mini-buses belonging to 2M Express Company Limited.

The commercial vehicles with registration numbers GN 3229-21 and GN 8292-21 crashed into each other at Birimso a section of the road on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway close to Bunso junction in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle from Accra while trying to swerve a container which had fallen onto the road off a trailer slammed into the other vehicle heading towards Accra from Kumasi direction.

The severity of the impact led to the death of the 9 passengers, 7 males and 2 females on the spot.

“Personnel from the Bunso fire station and the police who had a torrid time extricating the injured from the wreckage hurriedly rushed 19 victims to the Kibi Government hospital and Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital in Osiem where they are currently receiving treatment,” the Bunso Fire Station Officer ADO II Doe Samuel said.

This latest carnage brings to 18 the number of deaths recorded from road accidents in the region in the past two days.

Citi News understands the National Road Safety Authority is set to hold some emergency engagements on the 3 separate accidents which were recorded in the Eastern region over the weekend.

Meanwhile, road users have described the carnages as unacceptable and called on stakeholders to be proactive.