Six executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region were summoned by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department.

The six people were invited after being seen in viral photos on social media wearing military camouflage during former President Mahama’s recent campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

John Kwame Jabari, irst Vice Chairman of the party in the region described the police action as intimidation of NDC executives in the Ashanti Region.

“It is just an attire that was worn, and we will continue to wear it until a court of competent jurisdiction says that Ashanti Region NDC executives cannot wear it then we stop wearing it. The police are not a law unto themselves. The executives are more poised, and we will leave no stone unturned. We will not be intimated by anybody. We are more focused for victory in 2024”, he said.

The six persons include, Captain (Rtd) John Kwame Jabari, first Vice Chairman of the party in the region, Baah Acheamfour, Deputy Secretary of the party in the region, Seth Atanga, Deputy Youth Organizer, and Marvin Philip Frazer Norman, Treasurer.