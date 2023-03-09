Adisadel College, an institution with rich history, started training boys from 1910. Its ode, which describes it as an alma mater of great men, is no fluke.

It has lived up to its billing for 113 years. Its motto “Vel Primus Vel Cum Primis” instills in its products an unquenchable desire for excellence and to strive to be the best or among the best.

It is tradition for Santaclausians, as the Old Boys are called, to come back to their alma mater and give back, 25 years after they have completed their tutelage on the hills of Adisadel College. The Silver Jubilee of every year group is also the time they host the Speech Day and Founder’s Day celebration of the great College. No Santaclausian ever wishes to miss this momentous occasion, unless they absolutely cannot help it.

The event is usually held in the second weekend of March, every year. It is marked with a candlelight procession and bonfire night on Friday, then the Speech and Prize-Giving on Saturday followed by the Founder’s Day Service on Sunday morning and immediately topped up with the much-anticipated Cement (Special Gari Soakings) Party which is the toast of every year’s celebration for both the present crop of students and older Santaclausians.

This year’s celebration is no exception. It is going to have all the elements of the traditional celebration coupled with the commissioning of an ambitious Legacy Project undertaken by the 1998 Old Boys of the College (Santa 98) which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee and hosting the event.

Our journey started in 1996 with the admission of about 620 young men from all corners of the globe into this noble institution. Boys are to be trained into men to impact the various sectors of life. Boys are groomed into responsible men who would add to the growth and progress of humanity. Boys who would carry on the mantle of being either the first or the with the first.

Over the three years, bonds were formed which would last a lifetime. Strangers became brothers.

Successes and failures became intertwined. From Leopoldville to Katanga we connected via the famous 83 stairs. Times spent in our various classes to Asui (Dinning) and back to our various houses made the bonds stronger.

Adisadel College in our time, was headed by Mr. J. E. C Kitson who guided us well. Some of the rules at that time we felt were harsh, but we saw the benefits after we completed and moved on.

In December 1998 our time on the Ebiradze land came to an end. The time of living a sheltered life was over. Our tutors had played their part in equipping us with skills to enable us to survive in the tough world out there.

Days, and weeks turned into years. 5 years down to the 25th Anniversary. Our time to give an account of what we had been able to use the strong foundations set by Adisco was drawing closer. We gathered and chose a legacy project. One that sent shivers down the spine of many but for us, we saw it as a befitting tribute to the College that helped mould us into the men we are today. A USD200,000.00 Reading Complex. The Santa 98 Legacy Project.

It is the single largest legacy project undertaken and completed by a single-year group which is situated at Katanga (the Lower School of Adisadel College). The group realized that with all the learning facilities; Classrooms, Library, Science Labs and Art Studios, premised at Leopoldville (the Upper School of the college), there was limited motivation for the students who resided at the Lower School to brave the famous 83-step Katanga Stairs to access the classrooms to embark on some extra reading or learning. Thus, the ambitious crusade to provide this facility to offer the Lower School students the ease of access just like their brothers in the Upper School overcame us like a fever.

Many doubting Thomases arose especially when the challenges set in. COVID, with its attending economic downturn resulting in the dwindling fortunes of many, dollar-cedi confusion etc. but our resolve to make this project see the light of day and the “can do” spirit of the Santaclausians urged us on. Santa 98, far and near responded to the clarion call. Donations poured in from members and lovers of the Zebra boys.

Come 11th March 2023 we bring to life the part of our school ode that says “others have laboured, and we share their glory, ours to do exploits and add to their gain”. Santa 98 hands over the legacy project to the college and host the speech and prize-giving day.

The theme for this year’s Speech Day “…Ours to do exploits and add to their gain”; The Santaclausian’s role in national development. is inspired by the School Ode which enjoins those who have enjoyed the labours of those before them to pay forward for those who come after them to also enjoy the benefits of the great College and continue the cycle of excellence and brotherhood that the Adisco Spirit teaches.

The 113th Speech Day and Founder’s Day will be graced by various dignitaries, Santaclausians and non-Santaclausians, who seek to inspire the next generation to put forward their best foot in making this nation great and strong. Among them will be Dr. Jimmy Ben Heymann (Santa 73) – Special Guest of Honour, Professor Solomon Fiifi Ofori-Acquah (Santa 84) – Guest Speaker and the Honourable Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Honorary Santa 98) as the Guest of Honour, who will unveil the Santa 98 Legacy Project. Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame (Santa 94), Brigadier General James Hagan (Santa 80), Hon. George Mireku Duker (Santa 94), Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), all Santaclausians who, in the spirit of the School Ode, have and still do contribute their quota to make this nation grow would also be in attendance.

It is expected that this year’s speech day celebrations on the Hill will be a spectacular affair. The general public is cordially invited to be part of this historic tradition.