Huang Lei, the son of galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, has been convicted and sentenced to a fine of GH¢10,800 on his own plea after he pleaded guilty to charges of remaining in Ghana after expiration of his permit, possession of ammunition without lawful authority and possession of forged official documents.

Huang Lei was arrested in November last year with other Chinese nationals for the same offence.

The accused persons previously pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

But on December 16, 2022, lawyer for Huang Lei revealed plans by his client to change the plea to guilty.

Subsequent to that, Aisha Huang’s son then pleaded guilty before justice Comfort Tasiame at the criminal court 4.

The court then sentenced him on his plea with a fine of GH¢10,800 and an order for him to be deported.

He has since been deported according to Citi News sources.

However, the other accused persons are still standing trial for the same charges and are expected to reappear in court on April 5 for case management conference.