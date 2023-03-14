Popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu has commended the organizers of the Adentan Islamic Sporting Festival which ended March 13.

The event which was put together to build unity among the Makarantas saw huge turnout among members of the Muslim community and young students of the Madrassas.

Akosua Manu made a great donation of jerseys and other support items to all eight schools as part of her support towards sporting activities and promoting unity among the schools.

Her message to the executives and young people was to ensure that unity remains the watchword for everyone within the Constituency.

The executives and players expressed a lot of appreciation for the donation.